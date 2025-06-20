PLYMOUTH Argyle CEO Andrew Parkinson has dismissed recent reports of a club takeover by a US private equity group fronted by ex-Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as “speculation.”
The reports, initially published by The Telegraph, claimed the American-based Storch family was exploring a full acquisition of the club. Parkinson responded by saying the club was not in a position to discuss individuals or investors, but would share details when appropriate.
Chairman Simon Hallett has been open about seeking new investment to support Argyle’s growth. In a club statement last month, he confirmed one potential deal, in discussion for nearly a year, had fallen through. Parkinson emphasised the importance of finding long-term partners, noting that current shareholders remain committed to funding the club this season and beyond.
Meanwhile, Parkinson says he is looking forward to working alongside new head coach Tom Cleverley, who has taken charge at Home Park following the departure of Miron Muslic.
Cleverley became Argyle’s fifth different head coach in 18 months and has been tasked with trying to restore the club to Championship status at the first attempt.
“Obviously, we want to bounce back, but it’s also about how we grow as a football club, how we develop, how we bring players on, how we progress,” added Parkinson. “Tom has already alluded to that, this is about the long-term and having the foundations to be successful, not up and down.”
Meanwhile, Argyle have added Xavier Amaechi from German outfit, FC Magdeburg.
The 24-year-old attacker came through the youth set-up at Arsenal, represented England at every youth level up to Under-20s, and was one of the most highly sought-after young prospects in the country before joining Hamburger SV in Germany.
He spent three years at the German side, which included loan spells with Karlsruher SC and Bolton Wanderers, before joining FC Magdeburg in 2023, where he made 41 appearances, scoring six goals.
