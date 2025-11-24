Okehampton Running Club members embarked largely on races which were close to home this week, apart from one member who travelled upcountry for the Kingston 10k on Sunday.
One of the events took place after dark. Seven ORCs took on the hills on Saturday night in Cardinham Woods for the Purple Gecko Twilight Run, a challenging 5k, five-mile or ten-mile trail run through the deepest, darkest parts of Cardinham Woods near Bodmin while wearing a headtorch to light the way.
Keeley Phillips set off first, taking part in the 5k canicross event with her dog Loki and was second female, fourth overall and first in her age group in a time of 37:05.
Izzi Davison chose the five-mile route and was 3rd female in 53:49. The rest of the ORCs took on the ten-mile route, which was two laps of the pretty brutal five-mile course.
Ian Duffied was first place overall in an impressive time of 1:20:23 followed by Jo Page, who was first female in a time of 1:34:00. They were closely followed by Dean Andrew in 1:36:35, Matt Grint in 1:48:42 and Peter Rossitter in 1:55:45.
After finishing the Cardinham Twilight Run the evening before, on Sunday morning ORC member Peter Rossitter found himself on the start line of the Combe Crawler at Ilfracombe.
This legendary race is guaranteed to tax the muscles of even the most race-hardened veteran. It is a true cross-country race that encompasses steep coastal paths, stunning views and beautiful countryside running through dramatic north Devon scenery. It’s 8.5 miles long with 580 metres of ascent. The course was windy, wet, muddy and slippery and Pete crossed the line in an unofficial time of 1:43.
Also on Sunday, which dawned bright, Chris Turner headed to Budleigh for the ten-mile race which is part of the 2025 Instep Devon Championships. Starting and finishing at Budleigh Cricket Club, the race takes you along the South West Coast Path towards Ladram Bay before heading back inland through muddy fields and lanes. It includes a particularly flat and a fast last couple of miles (if you have anything left to give!)
Chris was pleased to finish fifth overall in a time of 1:04:37.
While her fellow runners were taking part in events in Devon. ORC member Pearl Barnes travelled up to the outskirts of London, to take part in the Kingston 10k.
After a freezing week with heavy rain, Sunday morning turned out to be glorious with blue skies at Kingston for this race.
The route goes from Kingston down to the Ham House Nature Reserve and Teddington Locks, before returning to follow the River Thames upstream back to Kingston Upon Thames.
Albeit the path being flooded and quite slippery in places, Pearl said it was a great route with a fantastic atmosphere and lots of goodies at the end. Pearl finished in a time of 1:00:36 and came third in her age group.
