The Under-11s at Okehampton Argyle football club have received some brand-new football kits from a premium homebuilder, Redrow Southwest.
The Devon-based youngsters are an energetic team who play weekly, making their new football kits a brilliant addition to their frequent training and matches.
The new kits come at the perfect time just as the team head back to the pitch for the new season.
The new kits include new shirts, shorts, and some much-needed waterproof jackets that are vital given Okehampton’s wet climate and are guaranteed to get the children back outside and playing football.
Okehampton Argyle FC play in the Exeter and District Youth League, with age groups ranging from Under-7s to Under-16s.
The team’s manager, Paul Leach, comments: ‘We couldn’t be happier with our new kits – the children can’t seem to take their kits off!
‘We are extremely grateful to Redrow for making this all happen,’
Kevin Bradford, Area Sales Manager in the South West, added: ‘We’re thrilled to be supporting our local football club.
‘The kits look great and we look forward to seeing them play wearing them.’
Redrow’s Romansfield development is just a five-minute drive from the football club grounds.
Within easy reach of both Exeter and Plymouth, Okehampton is a popular destination for anyone who wants to sample an active, outdoor life. The development facilitates much-needed three and four-bedroom family homes, conveniently situated just a mile from the town centre and right next door to a new primary school, making it an ideal location for families.
To find out more about the Romansfield development, visit: https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/romansfield-okehampton-242568.