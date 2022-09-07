Awesome Okey thrash Fishermen in season opener

On the cusp of the close of the first quarter Okes flanker Ollie Francis gleaned a smart turnover. After a quick tap and go, the ball reached Dan Fogerty and he linked nicely with his outside backs to eventually put right winger Cole Pengelly over for the host’s first try of the season in front of a delighted clubhouse. Dan Fogerty added the extras, and the scores were level as this tight contest developed. Just before the half hour Okes lost Ollie Francis to a shoulder injury, their attacking threat remained though and they struck from halfway with another clean break. Outside centre Brandon Horn seemed likely to score, but as he cut infield the cover defence saw the threat extinguished. Both sides continued to be forceful in attack and defence, but there were no further scores as the interval arrived, with the Okes probably the happier side, having the benefit of the slope in the second half.