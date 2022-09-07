Awesome Okey thrash Fishermen in season opener
The Okes began their campaign with a fine win over the visiting Fishermen, who have proved to be something of a bogey side over the last few years.
The first few minutes of this encounter certainly didn’t go to plan for the hosts; their hopes for a fast start was stifled as the visiting pack took early control. A powerful Brixham scrum set the tone, and after only four minutes a strong catch and drive from the visitors saw them cross to the right of the posts for an early 7-0 lead.
On the cusp of the close of the first quarter Okes flanker Ollie Francis gleaned a smart turnover. After a quick tap and go, the ball reached Dan Fogerty and he linked nicely with his outside backs to eventually put right winger Cole Pengelly over for the host’s first try of the season in front of a delighted clubhouse. Dan Fogerty added the extras, and the scores were level as this tight contest developed. Just before the half hour Okes lost Ollie Francis to a shoulder injury, their attacking threat remained though and they struck from halfway with another clean break. Outside centre Brandon Horn seemed likely to score, but as he cut infield the cover defence saw the threat extinguished. Both sides continued to be forceful in attack and defence, but there were no further scores as the interval arrived, with the Okes probably the happier side, having the benefit of the slope in the second half.
Once the second 40 kicked off, a similar pattern to the second quarter emerged. Brixham still holding sway at scrum time, but the Okes still providing the more fluid attacks.
At 10-7 with a quarter remaining, the match remained in the balance. On 64 minutes the Okes finally escaped the shackles of the Fishermen’s defensive press. Another neat chip from Dan Fogerty saw him once more the first to the bouncing ball. It eventually reached Brandon Horn in close support and he was not to be stopped from that range, as he bundled over beside the posts for the crucial score that Okes had threatened to produce. The captain added the conversion and there was finally some breathing space as the Okes now held a ten point advantage.
The hosts would not yield and eventually forced a penalty to escape their defensive domain. As time ticked away they were on the front foot and a kickable penalty award arrived. Dan Fogerty elected to take on the tricky effort rather than opt for the corner. His effort was a sweet one, and when it sailed over to make the score 20-17 with time nearly up, the home support could now see victory on the horizon. From the final restart Brixham sought a consolation score, but their handling let them down in midfield, allowing Brandon Horn to pick up and set off apace to apply the coup de grace as he scooted in under the bar. The simple conversion followed and the final whistle blew.
Okes were rightly delighted with their efforts and although its obviously very early days, all things maroon and amber certainly look promising for the journey ahead. The next test for the Okes is a tough trip to Weston-super-Mare next Saturday at 3pm. As always your support would be much appreciated by all at ORFC.
