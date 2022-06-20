Barry’s double

On Saturday, June 18, the final of the Okehampton Golf Club Championships was played. The new club champion after two great rounds was Barry Down, pictured above, with a total gross score of 144 (73+71) – narrowly beating Kevin Cornwall who achieved a gross score of 145 (75+70).

Lee Carey was third with 148 (74+74) and Adam Cook was fourth with 151 (76+75). Barry also succeeded in winning the Hutchings Cup for the best nett score of the championship with 130 (66+64). Matthew Parry was second with nett 132, John Latham was third with nett 133 and Dean Abrams was fourth with nett 134.

The John Leonard Tankard for the best gross score over two rounds for the over fifties was won by Kevin Cornwall.

The ladies’ section played an individual stableford competition for the President’s Salver and the winner of Division One with 37 points was Sue Stanbury. Cherry James was second with 36 points and Sue Williams was third, also with 36 points.