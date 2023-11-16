Okehampton failed to fire enough shots as they rarely tested their hosts’ defence, writes Adam Holliday.
This was a game that matched the conditions on a grey afternoon at Pottington Road. Okey’s errors and decisions ultimately contributing to their own downfall and they were yet again unable to select from a full squad.
The Okes defended manfully for the first quarter until a catch-and-drive effort gave Barum a seven-point lead.
Playing into the wind, Okey opted not to compete at the breakdown and as half-time approached would have been happy with the scoreline.
However a poor spell on both sides of the interval saw the game drift away.
A home try and a penalty at the end of the half saw the sides go in at 17-0 to the hosts, and the Okes needed a good start to the second half to get back into the contest.
Unfortunately, the Okes decided to quickly tap an early penalty in their own half instead of opting for touch with the wind at their backs. The pass went loose and was gathered for a clear run in for the home side, who were now virtually out of reach.
Two more tries followed as Okey made changes but were unable to stem the tide. The Okehampton lineout did not function all afternoon and they were forced to survive on scraps of possession.
Eventually they did manage to cross for a seven-pointer. Hooker Nathan Tomkins, who made several strong forays in the loose, forced his way over for a try, converted by standoff Luke Simmons to make it 38-7.
The hosts restored their margin with a pushover try in the dying minutes against Okey’s reshuffled pack.
At 45-7 and with seconds left, Tomkins again burrowed over beneath the uprights for his brace. Simmons converted with the last kick of the match to make it 45-14.
It was a match to put aside, learn from and move on.
Okehampton now need to regroup and look forward to a blank week before the visit of Brixham for the last game of the first half of the league campaign.
A large home crowd will surely help the lads’ cause. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.