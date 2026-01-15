PLYMOUTH Argyle have confirmed that Bali Mumba has completed a move to Sky Bet League One rivals Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old first joined Argyle on loan from Norwich City in the summer of 2022 and quickly became a key figure in the team, helping the Greens secure the Sky Bet League One title.
His performances that campaign almost earned him the EFL Young Player of the Season award.
Following his successful loan spell, Mumba signed permanently with Argyle in July 2023 for a then club record fee. Over his time at Home Park, he made 170 appearances and scored nine goals, establishing himself as an influential member of the squad.
Upon Mumba’s departure, Director of Football Derek Adams paid tribute to his contributions.
“Bali has been an incredible servant to the football club, forming an integral part of the side who clinched the League One title with 101 points,” Adams said. “He expressed a desire to move on to the next stage of his career, and the club would never stand in his way after all his contributions to Argyle over the years.
“All parties felt it was the best thing to allow him to move on to a new opportunity and he will always be welcome back at Home Park whenever he wishes.”
Mumba, who has signed until 2029 with the West Yorkshire club, said of his move: “I couldn’t be happier to be a Huddersfield Town player, and I’m really excited at the prospect of a new challenge and the chance to pull on the shirt for the first time.
“This is a massive club, especially at this level. Speaking to the manager, the ambitions here are huge and that’s a journey any player would want to be part of.
“The facilities and infrastructure across the stadium and training ground are first class, which alongside playing and training with such a talented and experienced squad is only going to make me better.
“I have played against Town a number of times and know how amazing the support here is too, and I’m really looking forward to representing them and the club. It feels like the right move at the right time in my career, and I’m fully focussed on making the most of it.”
Meanwhile, Argyle Women have secured a place in the FAWNL Cup semi-final for the second consecutive year after a dominant 3-0 victory against Lewes at The Dripping Pan.
Phoebie Poole scored twice, with Tianna Teisar adding a close-range finish, as the Greens controlled possession throughout and kept a clean sheet away from home.
Manager Marie Hourihan praised her side’s performance saying: “From the first minute, with and without the ball, we were excellent. The intensity, tempo and press were all spot on.”
