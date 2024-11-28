Sienna Richards – "I started Tae Kwon-Do when I was three, I’m now 17, it has been a big part of my life growing up. After hearing the news that my instructors had left TAGB (Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain) I was worried that I would not be able to grade further than the belt I had last graded for in the TAGB which was black belt, 1st Dan. After taking a two-year break I came back to classes which were now called BOP TKD. After being back for only a few months I was given the opportunity to grade for my second degree black belt and thanks to my instructor and the other black belt students I have just passed it. This is all thanks to my amazing instructors."