By Guy Southard, instructor
THE Tae Kwon-Do clubs at Bude and Okehampton, continue to to achieve excellent results with seven active members recently achieving new black belt statuses.
Within the last 12 months they have seen 59 promotions within the coloured belt system.
Members recently promoted are: First Degree Black Belt – Maya Hoddinott, Winnie Lo and Ray Colenutt; Second Degree Black Belt – Asha Partis, Annabell Warren and Sienna Richards; Fifth Degree Black Belt – Lisa Southard (who also instructs within the clubs).
All of the students had their say on their achievements.
Lisa Southard – “Before we left our previous national organisation to go independent, I had decided not to continue grading as it was prohibitively expensive and not particularly thorough.
“It was an unexpected bonus that, as an independent club, we had more freedom and flexibility to arrange black belt gradings that were affordable and took into account continual assessment during classes.
“Rather than 20 minutes on a crowded floor, now my 5th Dan grading would reflect four years of consistent effort in training, and as I was the only senior grade on the day I had the floor to myself, and the absolute scrutiny and attention of the grading panel.
“This was daunting, but I know that I earned my new rank. Our students were able to watch me too, and earning their admiration was the highlight of my day! I am keen to be ready for 6th Dan. It's a strong motivation to keep healthy as I get older, and there's always something new to learn, like practical applications for techniques and the history behind it all."
Ray Colenutt – “I have greatly enjoyed mastering the techniques, the exercise, meeting lots of lovely people and all along focused on achieving the target of everyone who takes part in martial arts – Getting the ultimate reward – a black belt!
“Martial arts attracts the nicest people who are quick to make friends and enjoy social exercising. If we do accidentally hit or kick each other, we can laugh it off and carry on having fun."
Sienna Richards – "I started Tae Kwon-Do when I was three, I’m now 17, it has been a big part of my life growing up. After hearing the news that my instructors had left TAGB (Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain) I was worried that I would not be able to grade further than the belt I had last graded for in the TAGB which was black belt, 1st Dan. After taking a two-year break I came back to classes which were now called BOP TKD. After being back for only a few months I was given the opportunity to grade for my second degree black belt and thanks to my instructor and the other black belt students I have just passed it. This is all thanks to my amazing instructors."
Maya Hoddinott – “Tae Kwon-Do was something I took up in lockdown as a way to channel the frustration of the situations we were in. I really took to it and managed to grade at every opportunity, and successfully go to black belt in three and half years. I have also won medals in competitions I have entered. Tae Kwon-Do has been great for my fitness and I feel much more confident.”
Annabell Warren – "The past two years have been spent focusing on becoming a 2nd Dan. It has been challenging but rewarding. I've loved learning the new techniques at this level, and how they can be applied.
“Learning that I have passed, and been promoted to 2nd Dan is such a great feeling, and wouldn't have been possible without the support of my instructors and fellow graders. Going through an experience like this helps to forge a strong bond. I'm very proud of us all for what we have achieved."
Winnie Lo added: “I am very grateful to be promoted to black belt. Encouragement from the instructors and teammates are very important which contributed a lot to this achievement.”
Asha Partis – "Having practiced Tae Kwon-Do with our instructors for over five years now, I’ve grown both my skills and confidence with their support. Being from our area, we’re lucky to live a safe environment, but as a woman knowing I’m capable of defending myself has brought a confidence and added sense of safety I never realised I lacked.
“Of course self defence is a great skill for everyone but, personally, this has given me a strong sense of self. Women like Ma’am (Lisa Southard - now 5th Dan) in Tae Kwon-Do are incredible to see and have truly inspired me, to see a woman who embodies strength and discipline whilst also being so kind and feminine have allowed me to see myself in such a way. I aspire to be strong and inspiring in such a way as my instructors and fellow students are.
“Learning from strong and motivational individuals – my peers and Mr Guy Southard and Mrs Lisa Southard – we’ve built a supportive community. Both learning with and teaching each other, I’ve made great and lasting friendships, passing each hurdle and step together. I know that we are all feeling incredibly proud of ourselves and each other for our success, it’s amazing to see hard work pay off in such a way. The day was an incredible success and experience for all of us.”
Asha concluded: “In our martial art we practice our tenets – courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self control and indomitable spirit – and aim to display these in our everyday actions.
“I am so thankful for the discipline and mental strength it has gifted me. Doing Tae Kwon-Do with such a wonderful group is so beneficial, more than just exercise, giving me a physical and emotional outlet whilst keeping fit.”
Alec Hay, grading examiner, recently promoted to 8th Degree, Senior Master said: “The standard of the Bude and Okehampton students at this grading is very high. I am particularly impressed with the section in self defence. Seeing how they use the techniques they are learning shows a deep understanding of Tae Kwon-Do!"