OKEHAMPTON Simmons Bowling Club’s Pub and Club League came to its conclusion at the end of August.
Nine out of the 10 teams played on finals night and the league was won by the team called ‘Muppets’.
Pictured are the team alongside club captain Alan Mathias: from left to right, John Donovan, Steve Cook, Alan (non-player), Paul Nosworthy and Martin Letchford. Meanwhile, the Legionnaires had the wooden spoon.
The Knockout Cup was won by the team RAOB which consists of Ken Curson, Nigel Vaughn, Andrew Bourne and Martin White.
Organiser R Pedrick thanked all club members and players who have helped throughout the season, a special thank you to Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club, raising in excess of £1,000 for charities which will be presented at the AGM in November.