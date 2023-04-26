ON a beautiful day in April, North Tawton Bowling Club opened up its green for a new season of league and friendly matches.
The green had been lovingly tended by our green keepers over the winter months and was looking splendid in the bright sunshine.
With great anticipation, bowlers watched as President Gordon Denham bowled the first wood and then launched the traditional spider game; Margaret Arscott was the lucky winner.
Then it was the turn of bowlers to play either for the President’s team or the Captain’s.
The green bowled really well and after a great session we all retired to the clubhouse and the bar. What a great day; the President’s team was declared the winners, but only by a small margin.
We look forward to welcoming teams from many of the local clubs during the coming season and to seeing old friends on the green.
Jan Summers