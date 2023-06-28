The Exeter Community Trust 10K River Run was held last Friday evening, writes Paul Evison.
It starts at Haven Banks and follows the River Exe out towards Matford and back finishing at the Quay. Two husband and wife couples toed the start in drizzle – both looking miserable – but once started the rain ceased and the conditions were close to perfect, just a little too warm.
Anne Binns was first home in 50:07 (1st F55) with John Binns on her heels in 50:10. She was convinced he let her have the win though he denies this stating he had nothing left at the end. Anne was ready for the challenge however and put in a sprint finish.
Next in was Karen King in 53:54, followed shortly after by Paul King in 56:32.
Despite feeling ‘not in the mood’ at the start, everyone had an enjoyable race with positive results.
λ Lucy Gooding was in the South East last Saturday to take on the Serpent Trail 50K, which is part of the Golden Trail National Series.
The course takes runners from Haslemere to Petersfield through Greensand hills, Lowland Heath, Woodland and the ‘River Meanders’ of Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire. It is a beautiful long distance route within the South Downs National Park.
Lucy, who seems to be savouring the longer distance routes at present, ran well to complete this Ultra in 7 hours 39 minutes.
λ Nearer to home was the inaugural Through the Darkness event in aid of Mountain Rescue.
The event was a 12km loop starting and finishing at the Army Camp. The course was a steep climb all the way up the road and track on the way to just before Dinger Tor then back over Black-a-Ven Brook, around East Mill Tor then down the hill and back to the Army Camp.
The event started at 6pm on Saturday evening the aim being to complete as many laps as possible before 6am Sunday morning.
Claire Watkins and Robert Richards both runners with a penchant for Moorland events were at the start. Claire only a few weeks ago completed her first 25K so this was her first Ultra event. Despite a fall on lap Four she got up to complete two further laps achieving first lady and an astonishing fourth overall.
Robert stuck with his plan but he also had a difficult fourth lap but hung on for another two laps coming in sixth overall.
It can be left to the imagination the mental fortitude required to set out once again at the start of the sixth lap. Unsurprisingly only the top six runners did six or more laps so an amazingly tough event and a great outcome for the ORC runners.
λ Millwater School in the grounds of Bicton College is the location for the Balmy Bicton 10K, now in its third year. It is a challenging multi-terrain course which takes you along the undulating lanes surrounding the college.
Jo Page travelled to East Devon to take up the challenge and had a great race, coming in first female and eighth overall in 45:46.