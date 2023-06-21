BRIDESTOWE opened-up a 23-point lead at the top of the B Division after they beat Chudleigh by 45 runs, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The bonus for Bridestowe was that second-placed Cullompton lost to Seaton, which cost them ground in the promotion race.
Jack Hatton hit a top score of 54 for Bridestowe towards an all-out total of 188 in 41 overs.
Hatton went in at 30 for one and took the score to 141 for three with support from James Ewen (26) and Craig Penberthy (25).
‘By the end of the day Jack’s innings looked better and better,’ said captain Dan Fogerty.
Wickets tumbled after Harrison May (3-32) dismissed Hatton with four for spinner Rob Clarke (4-36) and two for Kam Singh (2-9).
Chudleigh got to 91 for two on the chase with Adam Kent (31) and Will Heather (39) the principal run makers.
The game turned on a passage of play that saw Chudleigh lose five wickets for 25 runs as they collapsed to 116 for seven. Tom Pengelly (4-40) was in the thick of the action for Bridestowe.
May (15) and Mark Russell (10) detained Bridestowe for a while longer than anticipated before Fogerty (2-19, Charlie Nielson (2-13) and Ryan Dennis accounted for the last three wickets in a total of 143 all out.
Skipper Fogerty said: ‘It was among our best bowling performances of the season so far and we fielded well, apart from me escorting one to the boundary!’