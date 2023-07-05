BRIDESTOWE thrashed Bovey Tracey 2nd XI by 104 runs on their way to a 30-point lead at the top of the B Division table, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Results elsewhere were kind to Dan Fogerty’s side as defeats for Barton and Cullompton meant they lost ground on the long-time leaders.
Bridestowe recovered from a wobbly start – they were 16 for three and 93 for six – to reach 210 all out in the last of their 45 overs.
Craig Penberthy hung around to make 38 off 71 balls, but the star of the show with a rapid 94 was Brandon Horn.
Horne, who went in at 67 for five, took the score to 203 for nine before Ben Kay (2-18) prised him out. He only faced 61 balls and hit seven fours and nine sixes.
Said Fogerty: ‘It was like there were two games of cricket going on, the game Brandon was in and one which the rest of us were playing.
‘The way he changed the game was very impressive. There aren’t many blokes who can hit a ball like him.’
Kay, Charlie Hill (2-39), Jonah Serong (2-212) and Ben Steer (2-22) shared wicket-taking duties for Bovey.
Bovey’s batting became one calamity after another as they slumped from 36 for one to 48 for five as Ryan Dennis (3-23) and Charlie Nielson (2-24) ran through the top order.
Sam Russell stuck around for a while to make 16, but no one after him got into double figures. Penberthy finished what Dennis and Nielson started with a five-for-22 return that had Bovey all out for 106.