EXETER Chiefs have secured a major boost for the second half of the season after Stephen Varney today signed a new contract with the club.
The 24-year-old Italian international has wasted no time stamping his authority at Sandy Park, featuring in eight matches so far this season and establishing himself as a key driver in the Chiefs’ game plan.
His decision to extend his stay in Devon comes just days after team-mate Ethan Roots also agreed a new contract with Rob Baxter’s side.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be re-signing,” said Varney. “From day one, this has been a place I’ve loved. The players, the staff and the supporters make it a special environment, and I felt at home as soon as I arrived.”
“I’m excited about what’s coming next. This club is going places and I’m proud to be part of the journey. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”
Director of Rugby Baxter is delighted to see the 36-capped scrum-half pen a new deal, adding: “We’re thrilled Stephen is extending his contract. He came here for a year to see how things go and he’s had a fantastic impact for us so far this season.
“You can see he’s a quality player and he’s been an important part of why we’ve gone well. His individual skills of passing, kicking and reading the game partnered with his great pace have been key.
“He’s clearly very passionate about doing well for the club and doing well for his team-mates. He’s fully invested in what is going on. He’s probably the guy who celebrates tries harder than anyone else, and that’s fantastic to see that we’ve got players who are passionate about what we’re doing. So, I think he’s a very important signing for us going forward.”
