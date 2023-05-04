BRIDESTOWE got their B Division season up and running with a convincing seven-wicket win over newly promoted Plymstock, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
On a day when only seven games were played to a finish across all 16 divisions of the league, Bridestowe was the only fit ground in the B Division.
Plymstock’s acting captain James Nicholls, who was standing in for Hal Kerton, lost the toss and was inevitably asked to bat first in slippery conditions.
When Plymstock stood at 80 for four they looked to be defying the conditions, but the demise of Tom O’Connor signalled a mega collapse to 86 all out.
After O’Connor departed to Tom Pengelly (3-26) for 26, Ryan Dennis ran through the bottom half of the order on the way to figures of four men out for one run conceded in 123 balls bowled. Billy Searle picked off two Plymstock wickets at the top of the order.
Bridestowe lost wickets at 16, 23 and 28 before new signings Achilles Browne and Charlie Nielson teamed-up to knock off the rest of the runs.
Browne made 34 not out and Nielson was close behind on 31 when the winning runs were dispatched.
Dan Fogerty, the Bridestowe skipper, said his best decision of the day was calling correctly at the toss.
‘The toss was a big win and bowling first set us up well,’ said Fogerty.
‘Pengelly and Billy Searle squeezed Plymstock in the middle overs and were tricky to get away.
‘Ryan Dennis came on and started bowling golden nuggets to finish them off.’
Fogerty said although the top three got themselves out, Browne and Nielson repaired the damage.
‘Our new recruits steadied the ship and started bopping it to finish off,” said Fogerty, who had a word or two of praise for Plymstock and their positive attitude to getting the game on.
‘Fair play to them,’ said Fogerty.