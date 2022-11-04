British Championships result for first timer Okehampton Flyer Mason
Okehampton Flyers trampoline gymnast Mason Parker-Groves has competed in his first British Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
The British Championships is the largest national British Gymnastics final of the year. Mason qualified to compete in the 10-12 years age group at the British, so against his own age group (10 yrs) and against the age group above (11-12 yrs).
Mason performed two clean routines, upping his routine difficulty for this event, and placed 20th against many older and more advanced performers.
Vicki Pritchard, Mason’s coach, said: ‘Mason has done extremely well this year, not only to place 6th in his own age group at the National Age Group Final and to qualify for the British Championships, but also to compete the higher level compulsory and voluntary routine requirements for the age group above him for this competition.
‘This was his first year competing at national level trampoline. He’s now looking forward to preparing higher difficulty skills for trampoline and double mini trampoline nationals for next year.’
Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club has set up extra sessions in trampolining and tumbling this term for 3-18 year olds and has some places still available.
The club is also trialling for its 5-9 year old squads. Children don’t need any experience of gym or trampolining to trial.
You can also find more information about the club on its website www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk or follow Okehampton Flyers on Facebook and Instagram @okehamptonflyers.
