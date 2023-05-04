On Saturday, May 6, an individual medal competition was played at Okehampton Golf Club for the McCleod (scratch) cup and the Burd (nett) medal.
The winner of the cup was Jack Whiteway with gross 71, Lee Carey was second with gross 73 and Adam Cook was third also with gross 73. Division One was won by Will Searle with nett 64, Keith Harvey was second with nett 65 and Paul Fowler was third with nett 66.
Matthew Mills was the winner of Division Two and the Burd medal with nett 63, Andy Ewen was second with nett 65 and Alex Anderson was third with nett 66. Division Three was won by Steve Latham with nett 65, Richard Weller was second with nett 66 and Tim Butler was third with nett 67.
The ladies section also had an individual medal competition for the Margaret Down trophy (scratch) and the Peacock Salvers.
Marcia Collett won the Margaret Down Trophy with a gross 82 on the back nine from, in second Frances Harbron. The winner of division one and the silver Peacock salver was Petra Byatt with nett 69 and the winner of division two and the bronze Peacock salver was Clare Salter with nett 73.