Cherry wins Okehampton Golf Club’s Ladies Centenary Trophy

Cherry James, left, winner of the Ladies Centenary Trophy, presenting the trophy to Jane Warren, last year’s Ladies Centenary Captain.

A THREE-BALL, Two to Count Stableford Competition was held on Saturday, April 16 at Okehampton Golf Club.

The Division One winners were Mike Davis, Alan Grimshaw and club captain Paul Ayris with 86 points.

In second place were Roger Grafton, Paul Fewings and Rod Milsom-Smith with 82 points, ahead on the back nine from Kevin Cornwall, Matt Parry and Mark Bennett in third place with 82 points.

Division Two winners were Stuart Brealy, Bill Tucker and Rob Jones with 86 points, in second place Kerry Skinner, Steve Browne and Steve Pike with 82 points and in third place Maggie Caws, Di Johnson and Elaine Marwood with 81 points.