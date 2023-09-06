KENN completed their great escape from relegation back to the E Division West with a 119-run win over Hatherleigh, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Victory took Kenn out of the bottom two and condemned Lewdown to relegation alongside Chelston & Kingskerswell.
Kenn were rock bottom with five games to go, but picked up 66 points from the next 100 on offer to scramble to safety.
James Gosling made 80 in the top four for Kenn, whose total was topped-up to 231 for nine by Pete Chislett (30), Lyle Muir (23), Harry Gaydon (23) and skipper James Mason (22).
Carl Downes had three Kenn wickets for 50 runs, Cheaper scalps were taken by Jess Rose (2-18) and Tom Carroll, whose seven overs only cost 11 runs and included opener Ollie Walter.
No one made more than Greg Solkin (39) for Hatherleigh, who were bowled out for 112.
Chislett (3-14) led Kenn’s bowling effort, aided and abetted by Mason and Gosling with two wickets each.