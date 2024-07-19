Joe Skinner, managing director of the Cornwall Cricket Board, commented: “It’s always a great day when Somerset County Cricket Club brings their talented players into Cornwall. We thank them for their commitment to bringing elite cricket to our county. This is a fantastic opportunity to watch and support top-level cricket in Cornwall and to align with Somerset. We must also thank Truro CC for the immense effort the club and their volunteers put in to make the day happen. We wish both teams the best of luck and are sure it will be a great spectacle for the public.”