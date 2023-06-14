Okehampton Tennis Clubs annual mixed doubles tournament for the Ikoyi Cup took place on Sunday, June 11, writes Angela Herrod-Taylor.
Despite some very warm weather, a good standard of tennis was played and at the end of the Round Robin stage the players going through to the final were Hayley Frayn, Angela Herrod-Taylor (after the toss of a coin with Elizabeth Jeffery), Graham Peacock and Paul Tame.
Partnerships were drawn and Hayley partnered Graham whilst Angela played with Paul. The final consisted of one short set.
Hayley and Graham took a 2-0 lead and then Angela and Paul pulled it back to 2-2 and forged ahead 3-2. With some exciting tennis being played the score eventually reached 5-5. Just one game left to play which Hayley and Graham took decisively to win the tournament.
If you are interested in playing tennis please take a look at our website or come along to a Club Session on Tuesdays from 6pm, Saturdays from 2pm or to Rusty Rackets on a Monday at 10am.