Devon Cup penalty joy for Okey Ladies

OKEHAMPTON ladies’ first team have won the Devon Cup after a finely balanced game against Plym Valley.

It was a sunny spring day when Okehampton faced the Plym Valley side for the cup at the Devon County Finals Day, hosted at Exeter University.

Though missing winter hockey temperatures, Okey were off to an energetic start with midfielders Sophie Whiteley (c), Catherine Vaughn-Johncey, Clodagh Tanner and Alice Luke working hard to stretch the Valley defence. Forwards Lesley Bingham, Nicky Strawbridge, Hannah Whiteley and Claire Grubb had multiple attempts at goal thrawted by an agile valley keeper.

Okey’s penalty corners had won them many matches this year, however despite multiple attempts they could not break the deadlock. Tensions were running high.

In the face of some frantic moments Okey’s defense of Alice Kay, Kay Peerless, Nicky Pedrick and Izzy Thomas remained composed. There were some agonisingly close calls with shots whilstling by the posts, but the teams were evenly matched and the score remained 0-0 at full-time.

The winner would be decided by penalty flicks from five members of each team. In front of a packed crowd Okey keeper Carol Newman was on fire, using every ounce of her skills (and body parts) to keep a nervously hopeful Okehampton in the game.

Unfortunately the valley keeper was also doing well. The teams still could not be separated and with the scores even, another set of five penalties were required. The takers who thought their work was done stepped up again. Okey started well when another save from Carol was shortly followed by a score from Nicky S: Oke fans were going wild!