Both the Okehampton men’s hockey teams were in action over the weekend, with the firsts particularly keen to get back to winning ways and to improve their league position.
In a pulsating encounter against second in the league Truro, the Ones raced into a 5-1 lead at half-time with goals from Nick Luxton and Josh Speak complemented by Will Hutton delivering a hat-trick, netting three sensational drag flicks.
The half-time score reflected Okehampton’s commanding performance, however, the second half saw a remarkable comeback by Truro as they gradually extinguished Okehampton’s lead and closed the gap to a nail-biting final score of 5-4.
Okey were relieved to hear the final whistle blow and look forward to an away trip next week to Shepton Mallet who are one place above them in the EH South Division 1.
l The second team had a much easier encounter and ran out 6-1 winners against Duchy 3.
Goals from Godsland, L-Humbert, Bonnett, duPre and two from young Isaac Jolley enabled them to come home with all the points and move up to fourth in the league.
They will be at home at 12.15pm next week and Truro 4 will be the visitors.