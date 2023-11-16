Okehampton ladies first team were host to the Truro ladies first team on a surprisingly dry afternoon in Okehampton, writes Kay Peerless.
From first pushback, Okey had fire in their bellies and were keen to show Truro what they were made of.
Within minutes Okey were true to their word with powerful feeds through the midfield from guest player Anna Speak and skillful runs from Rachel Mercer, leading to a short corner.
Following a powerful interjection from Izzy Thomas, Lesley Bingham fought her way past Truro’s ‘keeper, scoring Okeys first goal.
Okey were now in control. Nicola Bennie and Izzy Thomas worked hard to feed the ball through to Alice Luke and Ali Newton, who repeatedly created fast and skillful weaves through the field.
Rachel Mercer then fired the ball into the D and player-of-the-match Hannah Whitely was quick to deflect it into Truro’s goal.
At half-time, Okey were now 2-0 up.
Truro came back fighting with some fast breaks through to Okey’s defence. Nicky Pedrick and Kay Peerless were quick to respond, backed by Okey ‘keeper Laura Bazely making some fast, agile saves, preventing Truro from scoring.
Freya Mindova-Sharp repeatedly swept the ball back up through the field making confident crosses into Truro’s D.
Another short corner was awarded to Okey and Hannah Whitely finished it off with style, scoring Okey’s third and final goal.
The final score was 3-0 to Okehampton.
Next Saturday, Okehampton ladies first team travel to Plymouth to play Marjon 3rds.