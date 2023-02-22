The Okehampton Ladies firsts had to brace themselves against a bitter wind, and bitter memories, when they faced Isca and Uni of Exeter fifths, writes Lesley Bingham.
A previous heavy defeat was in the back of captain Nicky P’s mind when the aim was to ‘just do better’.
After an unlucky early short and goal for Isca, Okehampton’s attacking team went straight to work.
After an on-target shot on goal resulted in a flick, Anna S stepped up to bury the ball into the bottom-right of the goal.
A quick flurry of goals was produced from both sides; Isca managing to squeeze ahead, only to be countered by Okehampton.
Goals from Lesley B and Anna S (again) left the score 3-3 at half-time. Okehampton attack were looking comfortable in the D.
Motivated (and surprised) by being equal with top of the league, Okehampton came out fighting in the second half.
Isca were awarded multiple short corners (so many my fitness watch thought we were doing an interval session) and they only managed to convert one into a goal due to the excellent defending line.
Special shout out to goalie Laura B for some outstanding saves. A further goal from open play was snuck in to bring the full-time score to 3-5.
Player of the match was awarded to Nicky P, for some excellent defending, and mainly for a fabulously executed aerial pick. It was effortless!
Next week Okehampton travel to Plymouth to face Ocean City.