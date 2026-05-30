Firefighters have thanked all the volunteers and runners who helped make their charity 10k race a success.
Princetown Fire Station staged the multi-terrain race on the evening of Friday, May 29, in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity and attracted 188 runners of all abilities, despite the heat.
A fire station spokesman said: “What an amazing evening it was. We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in and supported our charity 10k run in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.
“Thanks to your incredible generosity and support, we raised over £4,000 for this fantastic cause. The atmosphere, encouragement, and community spirit throughout the event were truly outstanding.
“A special thank you to all our firefighters and crew members, local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers who gave their time and support to help make the event a success.
“Without your hard work behind the scenes, this event simply would not have been possible.
“Congratulations to all the runners who took part and crossed the finish line – whether you were chasing a personal best or just enjoying the occasion, you helped make the evening one to remember.”
Aimee Wildgoose, of Princetown, was especially proud of her son Harry, aged 11. She said: “I don’t think words can quite express just how proud I am of Harry.
“He ran the 10k race for the Fire Fighters charity. Matt (his dad) was not able to run it with him this year as has an injury.
“Also, Harry was given the opportunity to start at the first checkpoint (the same as previous years) but this year he ran the whole race.
“Out of the 188 runners that took part Harry finished in 113th place in an amazing time of one hour, one minute.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.