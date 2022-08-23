Flyer is off to the British champs
Mason Parker-Groves with head coach Vicki Prichard, and right, performing his routine.
Okehampton Flyers gymnast Mason Parker-Groves has qualified to compete in the trampoline British championships in October.
The British championships is the largest national British gymnastics final of the year. Mason has qualified for the age 10-12 age group, meaning he’ll compete against his own age group and the age group above.
Mason will compete a compulsory routine and a voluntary routine, and is working on building his routine difficulty for his second British gymnastics national final.
Okehampton Flyers has a number of other gymnasts working towards national championship competitions and is trialling for its squads in trampoline and tumbling.
Anyone interested in jling the club can contact head coach Vicki Pritchard at [email protected] .
Videos and photos from club sessions and from regional and national competitions can be viewed on the Flyers’ Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers and on the club website www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk.
