Okehampton Flyers had six gymnasts compete at the national English qualifiers at Medway Park in Kent and Telford International Centre this summer.
The national English qualifiers are run by English Gymnastics and British Gymnastics. The purpose of the events is to qualify for the English Championships.
Well done to Adela Wrzecionko, Amelie West, Connie James, Esther Smith, Georgia Parker and Mason Parker-Groves for their performances in trampoline and to Esther, Connie and Mason for their performances in DMT.
The gymnasts also achieved three places in finals at the competitions.
Their coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: ‘Well done to all of the gymnasts for their hard work preparing for the events.’
One of the gymnasts even had the chance to meet Olympic medallist Bryony Page and world GB gymnasts Izzy Songhurst, who were competing at the same time.
Okehampton Flyers has more up-and-coming gymnasts preparing for nationals next year, and new sessions in trampoline and gymnastics.