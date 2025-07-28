PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley believes he has a good idea of who will start for his side in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One opener at home to Barnsley this Saturday (3pm).
Having wrapped up their pre-season programme with a 2-0 defeat against Bristol City at Home Park at the weekend, it’s now ‘all systems go’ for the Pilgrims as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.
Cleverley - who has taken charge of the Devon club following the summer departure of Miron Muslic to Schalke - has seen first hand what his new squad have to offer and is ‘excited’ as to what the new season holds in store.
“This pre-season as a whole I have seen enough to be excited about next Saturday, because that’s ultimately where we will be judged,” he said.
“Pre-season is always difficult. I must admit it’s not my favourite time of year as a coach, where you can get in a false sense of security against a team lower than your level on Wednesday and then you can be a little bit scarred by playing against a team higher than your level on Saturday.
“I had a nightmare pre-season last year, yet won the first five games of the season. So, for me, as a whole, the players are fit, they understand what I want from them. We are very close to finding out what our best team is.
“I go into next Saturday with very little questions of my team, which is the most important thing. We had a few faces back in the squad against Bristol City as well which helped.”
In terms of selection for the Barnsley clash, Cleverley replied: “I think there is a couple that have staked a real good claim - and a couple of 50-50s that I’m sure I will have to make.”
