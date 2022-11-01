To Dartmouth’s credit, they came out with determination after the break and Argyle still had to keep things tight at the back. Gradually however, the Okes began to run the midfield again and created several chances but found it difficult to add to their lead against some good Dartmouth defending. An injury saw forward Luke Alden have to leave the field and Okey went to a 4-5-1 formation as he was replaced by midfielder Denham Guild. Later influential midfielder Luke Reynolds also had to go off with an injury and Jamal Bokhammas came on as a replacement. Both substitutes performed well. Five minutes from time, Argyle at last extended their lead when a lovely move saw Brad Ausden’s shot parried by the visiting keeper and Denham Guild picked up the loose ball and took it round a defender and the keeper before tapping it into an empty net.