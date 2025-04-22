PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic spoke of his pride as his side maintained their fight for survival in this season’s Sky Bet Championship with a priceless 3-1 victory over Coventry City at Home Park on Easter Monday.
With just two games remaining in the season, the Pilgrims remain bottom of the table, three points adrift of safety, but with an inferior goal difference to many of their fellow strugglers.
However, the ‘Great Escape’ is still a distinct possibility for Muslic’s side, who recorded their third successive victory at Home Park, just days after suffering late heartache away to Middlesbrough.
Mustapha Bundu scored twice and set up a third for top-scorer Ryan Hardie as Argyle claimed their 10th league win of the season.
The Sierra Leone forward fired the home side in front on 40 minutes, before turning provider for Hardie just moments later as Argyle edged into a 2-0 lead.
Coventry, though, countered just before the break when Haji Wright reacted quickest after Ellis Simms’ header had been saved by Conor Hazard in the home goal.
Bundu ensured the victory after the break when he headed in Argyle’s third from close range after his initial effort had been saved.
“I am very proud of the lads to step onto the field and deliver this kind of performance just days after Middlesbrough – and especially the way we finished there with this very tough decision,” said Muslic.
“I think this victory was absolutely deserved in everything. We allowed Coventry one chance, it was of the set play. I think that says a lot about our structure, our game plan and our execution.
“We did our job today and we did it in an excellent way. On to the next one. We want to win the next one because then the last game [against Leeds United], we have something to play for. We have a final, so that’s what we are aiming for.”
Argyle know they will have to win at Preston North End this Saturday and, more than likely, do the same against Leeds, who along with Burnley confirmed their promotion back into the Premier League on Monday, to stand any chance of escaping the drop into League One.