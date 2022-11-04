Horrabridge reach the gold standard with winning streak
+ 3
(View All)
TOP RIGHT: Winners Horrabridge. TOP ABOVE: St Peter’s B. ABOVE: St Peter’s A. Other pictures show the action of the day at the annual Tavistock area Large Schools Football Tournament
Subscribe newsletter
Organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), 13 teams from Whitchurch, Horrabridge, St Peter’s, Tavistock and St Andrew’s primary schools took part in the annual Large Schools Football Tournament at a very warm, sunny Crowndale, home of Tavistock Community Football Club, on Tuesday, October 11.
Whitchurch, Tavistock, Horrabridge A & B & St Andrew’s competed in the A event.
All teams played each other with Horrabridge winning all their games to win the gold medals. St Peter’s were runners up and received silver medals.
In the B competition, Tavistock B & C, Horrabridge C & D, St Andrew’s, Whitchurch & St Peter’s played each other. St Peter’s were the gold medals winners and Tavistock B received the silver medals.
Officiated over by OCRA referees, the players were all very respectful as were their accompanying adults and spectators.
Mhairi McCall, organiser, expressed thanks to all for their good behaviour and reminded them that it was very important to respect referees at all times.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |