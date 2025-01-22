PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic has told supporters to remain ‘patient’ as the club look to bolster their playing options before the end of this month.
The Pilgrims play host to Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship tonight (8pm) looking for a much-needed victory in their quest to haul themselves off the foot of the table.
Muslic watched his side draw with Oxford United in his first game in charge last Tuesday, but was critical of his side’s performance as they lost 1-0 at home to Queen’s Park Rangers on Saturday.
This evening they conclude the final fixture in their run of three home games, before they make the long trek to Sunderland this Saturday.
Muslic has acknowledged certain options, both in attack and defence, are somewhat limited right now, but some issues have been addressed with the additions of both Tymoteusz Puchacz and record signing Michael Baidoo already this month.
“The good thing about January is the transfer window is open us and we are looking for reinforcements to support our current squad,” Muslic told the club’s website. “We are working on that; we have to be patient. It’s not about just signing a guy, or signing a new player, we have to make sure that this guy fits into the locker room, and he realises also the situation we are in. We need fighters.
“As soon as February is in front of us and January is behind us, we will have our squad defined, so we know where we are and from there we can move on fully.”
Whilst Muslic is keen to add to his squad, one of those currently in place, Morgan Whittaker, has been attracting interest from a number of Argyle’s Championship rivals, including Middlesbrough and Burnley, both of whom have submitted bids for the forward.
Argyle have so far rejected them all, claiming none of hit Whittaker’s valuation, and Muslic himself says he will continue to use the player in his own plans, despite all the speculation linking him with a move away from Home Park.
“He’s still an Argyle player, he’s still under contract, so for us he’s available and selectable. He has a value as a player and if other clubs want to take him, they have to pay the price for this.”
Whittaker is expected to be part of Argyle’s squad for the clash with Burnley, a side Muslic knows will pose a stiff challenge to his side.
“Burnley have one of the best defensive records in England and throughout Europe, one of the best statistically defensive structures,” he added. “This is a massive, massive challenge for us.
“We have to believe that we can attack. We have to believe that we can outside and create goalscoring opportunities and moments of urgency for Burnley to defend. We have to also, on the other side, be very structured when we are attacking, so we are not caught in a possible transition, because this is also one of the strong parts of Burnley.
“Nothing will be easy, but that’s the challenge we have to face. That’s the magic of football, that you always have a chance as an underdog. We want to be a brave underdog. We want to take advantage of our situation, just because nobody is actually believing in us - but we do.”