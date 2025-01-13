IF first impressions are anything to go by, then get ready for what promises to be a new dawn at Plymouth Argyle.
In what was a powerful introduction from Miron Muslic, the new head coach, wasted little time in spelling out his football philosophy.
The Pilgrims confirmed late on Friday evening that the 42-year-old had agreed a lengthy deal to replace Wayne Rooney at Home Park.
Hours later, he watched from the stands as his new club – under the guidance of first team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards – caused the biggest shock of the weekend as Argyle defeated Premier League outfit Brentford 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Before meeting the assembled media for the first time, the former Cercle Brugge boss addressed his new squad, saying: “Nothing in the next few weeks will be easy for us, no problem. Let’s face this challenge in front of us, with commitment, with heart, with a togetherness because you impressed me two days ago in Brentford, going there and delivering a performance like you did.
“Well done. Showing this passion, this conviction, this togetherness, this will be the ingredients we need also to face all the challenges in front of us, no doubt, and it’s going to be hard, no problem. Aggressive, intense, brave. This will be our core principles every day in, every day out.
“These are not the ingredients to win a beauty contest, but a football game. Every time they are going to face Argyle, regardless Home Park or away, it will be hard. It will be annoying to play against us. I have a clear style of play, I have a million ideas how to progress with you, how to develop you step by step.
“First of all we need simplicity and clarity - and the first thing we are going to do is get this thing tight, compact, together and high up on the pitch.
“We have a lot of quality inside this team, we need to get this team high up on the pitch so that we can show that quality. I’m very demanding towards you and I’m going to try to raise the bar in everything to improve you, to develop you, to make you better.
“I’m very demanding. We had the last three years the highest physical output in Belgium and it’s a physical league, the same like the Championship, so it’s not easy. Everything I will demand from you, I will you every single day, 24/7. Then it’s easy for me to sell this because I give you everything.
“We can judge you, we can rate you, we can feedback to you, we can criticise you. You are football players, only to help to develop and support you. I will be straight and honest with my communication. I have to be, this is my right as a head coach, this is the right for us as staff, but as human beings you are untouchable. I will never cross that line, I give you my word.
“I’m very much looking forward for everything that is in front of us and we are going to face this with a big heart, with conviction, with courage, and everything will be fine.”
Argyle’s reward for defeating Brentford is a mouth-watering fourth round clash at home to current Premier League leaders Liverpool next month, but before that they will face Oxford United in a crucial Championship clash at Home Park tomorrow.