Petersfield Town manager Connor Hoare was delighted with his side’s performance after they beat United Services Portsmouth 3-1 in the Portsmouth Senior Cup last Tuesday night (February 6).
The visitors took the lead through Liam Kelly’s 51st-minute free kick, which beat Rams keeper Harry Greenfield and found the bottom corner.
Petersfield equalised seven minutes later through Callum Dart. Liam Kimber played a superb chip in behind for Dart, who shrugged off the defender and fired his low effort into the net.
The Rams took the lead in the 72nd minute. Austin Giles caused problems down the left and pulled the ball back for Kieran Alcock to charge in and slam home.
The tie was settled deep into stoppage time. Giles’ long ball found Kieran Jones, who fired his finish into the corner.
The win sets up a semi-final tie against Havant & Waterlooville.
“It was a really good win,” said Hoare.
“In the first half we were a little bit slow, but the conditions were really difficult and played a big part. In the second half we were excellent.
“We showed good creativity, good control and had a real injection of tempo which helped us go and win the game.
“The message at half-time was to take the shackles off a little bit.
“We felt the boys were a little bit rigid in the first half and we asked them to go out, do the things we’re working on, have no fear about any consequences and go out and express themselves.
“They did that and it was really good to watch.
“Havant in the next round is going to be a tough game, but you never know how seriously they’re going to take it.
“It’s a big day for the club and a game all of the fans can really look forward to.
“Hopefully we can progress to the next round and see how far we can go.”
Petersfield were frustrated by the weather on Saturday when their Wessex League Premier Division match at home to Laverstock & Ford was postponed.
Next up for the Rams is a trip to Brockenhurst in the Wessex League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon (3pm).
“Brockenhurst will be a very tough game,” said Hoare.
“For us it’s about trying to exploit their weaknesses and carry out our gameplan so well that we nullify what they’re trying to do and have control of the game.”
Declan Seiden has left the Rams to join fellow Wessex League Premier Division outfit Moneyfields, and Hoare has wished the former Ram well.
“Dec had an excellent half of the season with us,” said Hoare.
“I’m glad he could come here, enjoy his football and show the form we believed he could show. These things happen.”