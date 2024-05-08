OKEHAMPTON Argyle retained the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Cup with a 3-1 win over Elburton Villa on Monday.

Argyle became the first winners of an all-Devon final thanks to goals from Dan Koita, Josh Coles and Brad Ausden. Bentley Alcantara provided Elburton’s only joy from the penalty spot on an otherwise subdued afternoon.

Elburton 1 Okehampton 3 WP Cup
Okehampton Argyle celebrate retaining the Walter C Parson Cup (Alan Craig)
Okehampton Argyle players celebrate retaining the Walter C Parson Cup with their supporters (Alan Craig)
Okehampton's third goal scorer, Brad Ausden, celebrates his cup-sealing strike (Alan Craig)
Okehampton Argyle scorer Dan Koita (Alan Craig)