OKEHAMPTON Argyle retained the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Cup with a 3-1 win over Elburton Villa on Monday.
Argyle became the first winners of an all-Devon final thanks to goals from Dan Koita, Josh Coles and Brad Ausden. Bentley Alcantara provided Elburton’s only joy from the penalty spot on an otherwise subdued afternoon.
Okehampton Argyle celebrate retaining the Walter C Parson Cup (Alan Craig)
Okehampton Argyle players celebrate retaining the Walter C Parson Cup with their supporters (Alan Craig)
Okehampton's third goal scorer, Brad Ausden, celebrates his cup-sealing strike (Alan Craig)
Okehampton Argyle scorer Dan Koita (Alan Craig)