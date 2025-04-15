FORMER Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is being tipped for a swift return to Championship management with reports linking him to the hot seat at Blackburn Rovers.
With pressure mounting on current Rovers manager Valérien Ismaël, Rooney is reportedly being targeted as a potential replacement.
Rooney left Home Park by mutual consent in January after a difficult spell, managing just four league wins and suffering 13 defeats in 23 Championship games.
The 39-year-old former England striker took charge of Argyle at the start of this season, but his tenure failed to hit any heights as he left the Devon club rock bottom of the division.
Ismaël took over at Ewood Park in February after John Eustace surprisingly left the club to join Derby County. Under the Frenchman, Rovers have won just once in eight games and have slipped out of the race for the play-offs.