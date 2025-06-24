A former Tavistock RFC star player has been chosen join the England rugby squad on an upcoming tour to Argentina and the USA.
Luke Northmore, centre for Premiership Rugby Club Harlequins, will be part of the 36-player senior training squad.
England senior men will open the tour in Buenos Aires on Saturday, July 5 (kick-off 20:40 BST) before travelling to San Juan for the second test on Saturday, July 12 (kick-off 20:40 BST).
The tour will conclude with a test against the USA in Washington D.C., on Saturday, July 19 (kick-off 22:00 BST).
The squad, which has a combined total of 561 caps, will be co-captained by Jamie George and George Ford, and is made up of 20 forwards and 16 backs.
The test matches against Argentina will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the test against the USA available to stream on RugbyPass TV.
