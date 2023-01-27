The defenders of Mel Pike, Julie Adams, Rachel Adams, Katy Graves and Rhona MacGregor were not put under very much pressure and spent the majority of the game towards the half way line picking up the any loose balls and pushing play back up the pitch. Ocean City were unable to get into the Okehampton D at all through out the game meaning Goalkeeper Racheal Luxton had an incredibly quiet game and, in fact, did not touch the ball once. Despite immense pressure Ocean City managed to prevent Okehampton from adding to the score. Final score Okehampton 2, Ocean City 0.