Okehampton Argyle got back to winning form with a convincing 4-1 win over lowly Elmore, writes Charlie Bond.
The visitors put on a good display and troubled the Okes’ defence at times but a powerful attacking display from the home team saw them through.
With ‘keeper Aaron Dearing injured, Okehampton fielded 16-year-old Tiverton Youth goalkeeper Ollie Saunders and he showed a safe pair of hands throughout the afternoon.
Okehampton had to absorb some early pressure from Elmore as they settled into their game, but on 25 minutes took the lead after a superb passing move saw Luke Mortimore find Brad Ausden who played the ball back to Mortimore to slot home the first goal.
Six minutes later, left-back Ollie Snow beat two defenders and surged into the box to fire an unstoppable shot past the Elmore keeper. Okey continued to have the upper hand and a minute before the break went close with a great shot from outside the box.
The second half was only four minutes old when a great through ball from Luke Alden was missed by all the Elmore defenders for Luke Mortimore to slot home to make the score 3-0.
Argyle took the chance to give some of their substitutes a chance to regain match fitness at this stage, but were caught out during this reorganisation when a minute later, Elmore surged down the right and fired in a fierce shot that was on its way into the net but was put in by Argyle’s Tyler Dawe as he tried to make a goal-line clearance.
On 70 minutes, a good attacking move saw the ball played into Brad Ausden just inside the box and he got the ball out of his feet and rifled home a superb shot to make the score 4-1.
Okehampton dominated the remaining 20 minutes and should have added to their tally, missing several easy chances but were well satisfied with a convincing victory.
It was good to see Argyle, who have been plagued by injuries in the past two months, able to bring some of their regulars back into the starting line up and to bring others off the bench to help regain their fitness. No man of the match award was announced but for this reporter captain Alex Gray marshalled midfield brilliantly and showed some great touches.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Bovey Tracey with a 3pm kick-off.