On Saturday, April 1, an individual non qualifying stableford competition was played at Okehampton Golf Club.
The winner of division one was James Hall with 38 points after countback from, in second, Stuart Tolley, also with 38 points, Gareth Holt was third with 37 points and Paul Rattenbury took fourth place with 36 points.
Division two was won by Andy Ewen with 41 points, Steve Penna was second with 39 points, Norman Heslop was third with 38 points and Mark Bennett was fourth with 38 points.
Gary Hogan was the winner of division three with 38 points having a better back nine than Richard Weller who was second, Bradley Ausden was third with 36 points and Stuart Brealy was fourth also with 36 points.
The ladies’ section entered a par competition for the Captain’s Cup, which was won by Sue Williams with minus two, closely followed by Sue Stanbury who was second with minus 3 and Clare Salter was third also with minus three.