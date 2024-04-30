An extremely busy week has been had at the golf club this week starting with huge congratulations to our ladies Still Cup team scratch winners of Devon who took on the ladies from St Enodoc who were scratch winners of Cornwall.
It proved to be a very close contest, but Okehampton were victorious in winning the match and the Tamar Cup. It was a fabulous team effort.
Monday saw the start of our 2024 Opens and the winners of the seniors three ball were Richard Stevens, Jeff Maynard & Colin Wayman from Fingle, Dawlish & Exeter with 82 points and the best visitor prize went to Paul Tregallas, John Davies & David Potts from Teign Valley with 78 points.
This was followed on Friday by the Ladies Texas Scramble Open and the overall winners were Sue Burley, Nina Hawkins & Gill Davies from East Devon & Truro with nett 62.4. The best visitor prize was awarded to Liz Mapson, Fran Shrubsole & Lyn Parry from Exeter & Crediton with nett 64.
On Saturday a four ball better ball competition was played and the winners of division one were Adam Cook & Martyn Cox with 45 points, Steve & Alan Lawrence were second with 43 points and Malcolm Hooper & Lee Carey were third with 42 points.
Division two was won by Paul Rogers & Russell Bowden with 43 points, Alan Dunn & Alan Jeffrey were second with 42 points after count back from, in third Eric Pengelly & Pete Grant also