On Saturday, October 7, a three-ball two-to-count stableford competition was played at Okehampton Golf Club.
The winners of division one were Malcolm Hooper, Redd Cann and Lee Carey with 87 points. Paul Ayris, Paul Rattenbury and Alan Stokes were second with 86 points and in third place were Martyn Letchford, Mark Bennett and Chris Hurley with 78 points.
Division Two was won by Bill Stevens, Andy Ewen and Chris Pole with 76 points on countback from, in second, Steve Browne, Kerry Skinner and Steve Pike also with 76 points. Paul MacDonald, John Haley and Steve Squires were third with 75 points.
On Friday the ladies took on the senior men in the annual rolling pin competition and after all the aggregate scores were totalled up the men won by just seven points and won the coveted prize.