Okehampton were buzzing and keen for a win after drawing to Bude in their visit last year, writes Lesley Bingham.
Bude won the toss, choosing first push back, but Okey came out fighting and soon gained possession of the ball.
With a great block from player of the match Anna Speak and keeping hold of the ball, it was worked across the middle from Clodagh Tanner back out wide to Hannah Whiteley, who turned and used speed and determination to drive the ball towards the goal but was unfortunate not to score.
When a short corner was awarded to Okey from a foot in the D, a quick ball injected by Kim Bland was again unlucky to not be successful at finding the back of the net.
Before the half-time whistle, Okey started to get a little frantic and their frustration allowed Bude to try and find gaps in the Okey defensive but clean channelling from Alice Kay and Nicola Bennie meant the ball could be blocked by Kay Peerless when a shot was made on goal.
After a positive team talk Okey’s heads were up and ready to fight to the end whistle.
With great interceptions from Alice Luke the ball could then find Izzy Watts on her debut match. She went for goal at every attempt and certainly proved her worth to the team.
Okey’s determination showed with every attack up the pitch and the whole team was involved, even when Bude had a breakaway and headed for goal, Okey’s goalie, Laura Bazeley, was poised and ready to block any shot on goal and send the ball out wide to be sent straight back up the Okey wing with the team back on the attack.
The end whistle blew and Okey were unsuccessful in a win this week but are ready to repeat the same grit and determination in next week’s match at home to Falmouth.