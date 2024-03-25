The English Schools Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday 16th March at Pontefract Racecourse in West Yorkshire.
Six athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club joined up with their Devon Schools team mates for the long trip north. The racecourse provided a flat course, but areas of heavy mud made all the runners work hard for their positions.
Five of the Tavistock athletes came from Tavistock College and one was from Mount Kelly. It was the senior girls who stole the show with Charlotte Walker and Hannah Walker helping Devon to a very rare team gold medal in the Championships.
Placings were as follows:
Junior Girls, Lamorna Cox (Tavistock College)finished 149th overall, 5th Devon; Intermediate Girls Anya McAulay (Tavistock College) 258th overall, 5th Devon; Intermediate Boys, Fynn Baker 170th overall, 8th Devon; Senior Boys, Lorenz Baumgartner (Mount Kelly) 192nd overall, 4th Devon. Senior Girls, Charlotte Walker (Tavistock College) 31st overall. 4th Devon; Hannah Walker (Tavistock College) 196th overall, 8th Devon