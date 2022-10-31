Intrepid ORCs run well upon return
Subscribe newsletter
In very windy conditions Claudine had a very impressive run to finish in a time of 32:56, second lady home.
Nine ORC’s headed to Tavistock to take part in the Tavy 7, a popular, and very well supported local 7 mile road race organised by Tavistock Athletic Club. The race starts at Plaster Down on the western edge of Dartmoor and goes past Pew Tor and the hamlet of Sampford Spiney, winding its way through quiet lanes and open moorland road back to the start/finish line.
The ORC’s raced well, first home was Andrew Vernon in a time of 47:41, giving him second place in his age category. Jo Page was next in a time of 48:56, first in her category with a PB and club record, well done to both of them.
They were followed by Mike Saywell in 49:38 and Claire Watkins in 54:22. Paul Evison was next, recovering from a recent bout of Covid and did well to finish in 57:09, third place in his age category. He was followed by Paul King in 01:01:13 and Ged Fitzgibbon in 01:01:28 giving him second place in his age category.
Also, both recovering from illness, Karen King finished in 01:14:06, and Vicky Evison in a time of 01:17:08.
Joanne Teixeira and Olivia Wheeleker headed to Tiverton for the Grand Canal Canter Half Marathon. The route starts at the Tiverton Canal Basin and heads along the canal path for 6.6 miles to Sampford Peverell, then the runners turn round and head back to Tiverton.
Finishing in a time of 2:57 the ladies were rightly very proud of themselves!
Mags Jarvis, an ORC for over 10 years, ran and cycled in a 40k Duathlon Challenge (run 3k, cycle 35k, run 2k) along the Tarka Trail to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.
Mags has had Parkinson’s for the same length of time as she’s been a member of the club and if she wasn’t suffering with knee injuries would still be running races regularly.
She took on the challenge with support from other ORC’s and friends, Christine Jeffery, Chris Fulford-Brown, Janet White, Claire Sprague, Jane Jackson and Kerry Tyler.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |