Kian’s knock sees Bridestowe home
PICTURED ABOVE: Bridestowe batsman Kian Burns in action. BELOW: Bowler Gary Sizmur hurls down a delivery. Pictures by Katie Jecks.
Bridestowe beat Bideford comprehensively in a rain-reduced game in the Devon Cricket League B Division.
Bideford only batted 20 of their allocated 28 overs as they were skittled for 70.
James Ford (29) and Steve Bond (13) were the only double figure scores in a sorry looking scorecard, which included seven ducks.
Gary Sizmur (4-12) bowled with excellent control, dismissing three of the top four without scoring.
Dan Fogerty (3-23) and Ryan Dennis (2-6) accounted for the other wickets to fall.
It could have been even fewer for Bridestowe to chase with a few dropped catches and 23 extras.
Bridestowe didn’t hang around in the chase, getting to the target in the 13th over.
Tallan Burns (13), Gary Sizmur (11), and Leon Horn (14) were all dismissed on the way, but Kian Burns (24no) soon got things finished with a flurry of boundaries.
