Magic from Malcolm brings home trophy
A large field representing many different clubs entered a seniors’ three-ball, two to count open competition held recently at Okehampton Golf Club.
The overall winners were Paul Ayris, Alan Searle and Alan Stokes with 93 points and second overall were Phil Hunt, Andrew Jackson and Kevin Corbett from Shrivenham G.C. with 90 points. The best visitor prize went to Paul Adams, Mike Powe and Paul Wheeler from Great Torrington G.C. with 85 points and the second visitor prize was taken by Russell Young, Mike Hotchkiss and Dougy Worthington from Wrangaton with 85 points. The best combination prize was won by Paul Ezard, Allen Deakin and Adrian Rowe with 87 points and sixth place was won by John Haley, Paul Douglas and Chris Ball with 83 points.
On Saturday, September 17 an individual stableford competition for the Stuart Wilson Trophy was contested and the winner of division one was Gareth Holt with 38 points. Matt Soby was second with 37 points after countback from, in third Evan Rees also with 37 points. Division two and the Stuart Wilson Trophy was won by Malcolm Hill with 42 points, Sue Stanbury was second with 40 points closely followed into third by Steve Hill with 39 points. Steve Latham was the winner of division three with 41 points, Chris Ball was second with 38 points and Gavin Jackson was third with 37 points.
