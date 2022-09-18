On Saturday, September 17 an individual stableford competition for the Stuart Wilson Trophy was contested and the winner of division one was Gareth Holt with 38 points. Matt Soby was second with 37 points after countback from, in third Evan Rees also with 37 points. Division two and the Stuart Wilson Trophy was won by Malcolm Hill with 42 points, Sue Stanbury was second with 40 points closely followed into third by Steve Hill with 39 points. Steve Latham was the winner of division three with 41 points, Chris Ball was second with 38 points and Gavin Jackson was third with 37 points.