On Saturday, a four-ball betterball stableford competition was played with both scores to count on all the par threes at Okehampton Golf Club.
The winners of Division One were Ade Hick and Mark Bennett with 57 points. Gavin Jackson and Paul Rattenbury were second with 54 points, Rod Wright and Martyn Letchford were third with 52 points on the back nine from, in fourth Bob and Marcia Collett also with 52 points.
Division Two was won by Redd Cann and Toby Gostling with 55 points, Norman Heslop and Jim Murray were second with 51 points, Reggie Wonnacott and Tim Butler were third also with 51 points and Brian May and Paul Fewings were fourth with 50 points.
The ladies’ section played a ‘lucky six’ competition and the winner of the first six holes was Cherry James, the second six was won by Sue Stanbury and the final six was won by Penny Deakin.