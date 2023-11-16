Hatherleigh Shooting Club members competed for the De la Fontaine Cup at the November shoot, writes Liz Ferguson.
Winner was Martyn Shepherd with a handicap score of 37.
Top guns of the day were John Board and Oliver Fay both on 39.
